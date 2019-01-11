Chain-reaction crash on I-196 sends two to hospital

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A chain-reaction crash Friday night on the Gerald R. Ford Freeway in Ottawa County resulted in two people being hospitalized.

It happened around 6:40 p.m., in Georgetown Township.

Several vehicles were stopped on westbound I-196, east of 32nd Avenue, due to an earlier crash. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows that Lino Ortiz of Holland was heading westbound when his van plowed into a car that was stopped in the right lane, due to the earlier accident. Police say that caused the chain-reaction crash.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority reported eight to 10 vehicles were involved in the pile-up.

The Sheriff’s Office says 76-year-old Jon Wicker of Hudsonville was in the first car that was hit from behind. Police say he was taken to Metro Health Hospital in stable condition, but with multiple injuries. And police say Ortiz, 42, was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital in stable condition, with minor injuries.

No other drivers or passengers were injured.

Besides the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, other responding agencies were Jamestown Township Fire & Rescue, the Hudsonville Fire Department and Life EMS Ambulance.