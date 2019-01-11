Child found in vehicle in Grandville

Posted 4:04 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:34PM, January 11, 2019

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – Deputies in Kent and Ottawa Counties are investigating an incident where a child was left in a vehicle.

Kent County dispatchers tell FOX 17 that they were called about a four-year-old child being left in a vehicle in Ottawa County just before 1:00 p.m. At about 1:45 p.m., they were called to the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on 44th Street SW near Ivanrest Avenue in Grandville where the child was found.

The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The child’s mother has been located. Child Protective Services has been contacted.

No other details were immediately available.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

