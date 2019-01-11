Donations to border wall GoFundMe to be refunded

US President Donald Trump speaks during his visit to US Border Patrol McAllen Station in McAllen, Texas, on January 10, 2019. - Trump travels to the US-Mexico border as part of his all-out offensive to build a wall, a day after he stormed out of negotiations when Democratic opponents refused to agree to fund the project in exchange for an end to a painful government shutdown. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A GoFundMe campaign that raised $20 million for the border wall is being refunded to donors, according to reports.

Business Insider reports that when the campaign was started, founder Brian Kolfage promised all donations would be used to pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico once the $1 billion goal was reached.

Since the goal wasn’t reached, the money will be returned to donors.

On Friday, Kolfage updated the page and introduced a non-profit titled “We Build the Wall, Inc.”

