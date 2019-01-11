× Donations to border wall GoFundMe to be refunded

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A GoFundMe campaign that raised $20 million for the border wall is being refunded to donors, according to reports.

Business Insider reports that when the campaign was started, founder Brian Kolfage promised all donations would be used to pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico once the $1 billion goal was reached.

Since the goal wasn’t reached, the money will be returned to donors.

On Friday, Kolfage updated the page and introduced a non-profit titled “We Build the Wall, Inc.”