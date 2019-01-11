KENTWOOD, Mich -- Just days after defeating Caledonia, 81-78 in triple-overtime, East Kentwood hung on for a one point overtime win over West Ottawa, 60-59.
East Kentwood wins another overtime thriller over West Ottawa
-
East Kentwood wins a triple overtime thriller over Caledonia
-
East Kentwood girls defeat Muskegon at the buzzer
-
East Kentwood gets season going with solid win over Forest Hills Central
-
Forest Hills Northern gets past East Kentwood in overtime
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
-
Muskegon improves to 2-1 overall with late 53-51 win over East Kentwood
-
Rockford falls to Saline in heartbreaking fashion
-
Rockford hockey gets rivalry win over East Kentwood
-
Koby VanderWoude makes it back from near career-ending injury
-
Hudsonville wins twice at wrestling quad
-
-
East Grand Rapids tops East Kentwood in marquee matchup
-
East Kentwood boys edge out Wyoming 62-60
-
Backcourt propels East Kentwood past South Christian in season opening win