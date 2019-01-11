East Kentwood wins another overtime thriller over West Ottawa

Posted 11:47 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:09AM, January 12, 2019

KENTWOOD, Mich -- Just days after defeating Caledonia, 81-78 in triple-overtime, East Kentwood hung on for a one point overtime win over West Ottawa, 60-59.

