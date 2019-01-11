MARTIN, Mich -- The Martin boys basketball team suffered their first loss of the season as Fennville comes away with a 52-44 win. The Clippers fall to 7-1 on the season.
Fennville upsets undefeated Martin on the road, 52-44
-
Martin girls remain undefeated with win over Fennville
-
No. 5 Michigan stays unbeaten, tops South Carolina 89-78
-
Grand Rapids Union hands Northview its first loss
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Unity Christian beats Portland to claim Division 5 state championship
-
-
Girls basketball player remains benched for $857.20 check
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Fennville Superintendent: ‘No fight club in high school boy’s bathroom’
-
Minnesota routs Georgia Tech in Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field
-
Clemson crushes Notre Dame in College Football Playoff
-
-
Discovery Dance Fennville to perform at Disney World
-
East Kentwood girls defeat Muskegon at the buzzer
-
Getting set for the Battle of Forest Hills between Northern & Eastern