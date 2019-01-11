× FOX 17 celebrates 20 years of local news

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 20 years ago today, West Michigan viewers got their first 10:00 p.m. newscast.

Before we could go online anytime with a Facebook live, WXMI-TV went on the air with FOX 17 News at 10 for our first live newscast on January 11, 1999. The newscast was only 30 minutes, but the tagline was memorable: At Ten It’s News, At Eleven It’s History.

The opening newscast was anchored by Michele DeSelms and Monty Knight, with Peter Chan delivering the weather and Autrey Sturgis with sports. Weekend newscasts were anchored by Christian Frank and Kimberlee Charchan, with Sharon Hellman on weather and Brent Ashcroft on sports.

The impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton began the week before on January 7. The Sopranos debuted on HBO on January 10. Later that month, Family Guy debuted on Fox.

Over the past twenty years, we’ve gone from 30 minutes of news per day to ten hours (weekdays). Watch throughout the day for highlights of the early days of FOX 17 News.