Free meals for Coast Guard members affected by shutdown

Posted 4:40 AM, January 11, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — More than 800,000 federal workers will not be getting a paycheck Friday, as the government shutdown reaches day 21, including members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

But there is a group here in West Michigan, hoping to provide some relief.

The Grand Haven American Legion, 700 S Harbor Drive, will be offering free dinners to members of the U.S. Coast Guard and their families on Wednesdays and Fridays until the government shutdown is over. The shutdown is on track to be the longest in the nation’s history.

You do not have to wear your uniform, but you do need your government I.D.

The first dinner will be offered starting this Wednesday, January 16.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s