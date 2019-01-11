× Free meals for Coast Guard members affected by shutdown

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — More than 800,000 federal workers will not be getting a paycheck Friday, as the government shutdown reaches day 21, including members of the U.S. Coast Guard.

But there is a group here in West Michigan, hoping to provide some relief.

The Grand Haven American Legion, 700 S Harbor Drive, will be offering free dinners to members of the U.S. Coast Guard and their families on Wednesdays and Fridays until the government shutdown is over. The shutdown is on track to be the longest in the nation’s history.

You do not have to wear your uniform, but you do need your government I.D.

The first dinner will be offered starting this Wednesday, January 16.