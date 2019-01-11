× Funeral today for local Marine who died while home for the holidays

WYOMING, Mich. — Loved ones will gather today to say their final goodbyes to a young Marine from Kent County who died while home on leave for the holidays.

LCpl. Boyd Cain III was a combat engineer in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in California . His request to come home for the holidays was initially denied, but approved at the last minute and he was home in time for Christmas.

His family found him unconscious in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The family still doesn’t have many answers, but they’re remembering the 21-year-old his family calls their Superman.

“He spent most of his time with his family,” said his father. “Boyd really enjoyed spending time with family, whether it was his brothers and sisters, we did do a little bit of hunting, and just hanging out with his grandparents.”

“I looked up to him,” said Christian Cain, Boyd’s younger brother. “He was a great role model. He was just the best person I knew. He taught me how to tie my shoes. He was my mentor. He’s just my hero.”

Cain’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Resurrection Life Church at 5100 Ivanrest SW in Grandville.

He will be buried with full military honors at the Rosedale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Rapids, located at 50 Lake Michigan Drive.

His father says anyone is welcome to attend any pay their respects.

Eight members of Boyd’s unit flew to West Michigan on Wednesday from Camp Pendleton for his funeral.