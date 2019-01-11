GR school closing early due to water main break

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids middle school is closing early Friday after a water main break in the building.

Westwood Middle School is dismissing students and faculty at 12:30 p.m. today, January 11, due to a water main break.

John Helmholdt, a spokesperson with Grand Rapids Public Schools, tells FOX 17 that there is currently no running water or working bathrooms at the school.

Parents and guardians are being contacted via robo-calls, text messages, email and social media.  Helmholdt says that students are in the process of being bussed home.

