Grand Haven girls remain undefeated with win over Hudsonville

Posted 11:24 PM, January 11, 2019, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- The Grand Haven girls basketball team improved to 9-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play with a 42-30 win over Hudsonville on Friday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s