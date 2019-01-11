GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- The Grand Haven girls basketball team improved to 9-0 overall, 2-0 in conference play with a 42-30 win over Hudsonville on Friday night.
Grand Haven girls remain undefeated with win over Hudsonville
