HOLLAND, Mich -- Trailing 1-0 early in the second period, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey team used a short-handed goal to tie the game up and rode the momentum of Ryan McClelland in net to a 5-2 win over Ottawa Hills.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey gets 5-2 win over Ottawa Hills
