Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey gets 5-2 win over Ottawa Hills

Posted 11:21 PM, January 11, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich -- Trailing 1-0 early in the second period, the Grand Rapids Catholic Central hockey team used a short-handed goal to tie the game up and rode the momentum of Ryan McClelland in net to a 5-2 win over Ottawa Hills.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s