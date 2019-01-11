ZEELAND, Mich -- Holland Christian would lead Zeeland West by thirteen at halftime but the Dux would put together a fourth quarter run. A corner three from Tyler Achterhof tied the game 46-46 with just over three minutes left but Holland Christian overcame the run thanks to Vince Overway stepping up down the stretch, his game-high 21 points helped lead the Maroons to another win.
Holland Christian overcomes late scare at Zeeland West
-
Unity Christian tops Holland Christian to extend OK Green winning streak
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Holland Christian improves to 3-0 with win over South Christian
-
Holland Christian remains unbeaten with 48-44 win over Glen Lake
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
-
Zeeland West runs over St. Joseph to advance, 40-26
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Whooping Cough spreads: some local basketball games postponed
-
Zeeland West 24, Holland Christian 20
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
Zeeland East runs over Parma Western, 50-24 to advance