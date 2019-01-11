Holland Christian overcomes late scare at Zeeland West

Posted 11:50 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10AM, January 12, 2019

ZEELAND, Mich -- Holland Christian would lead Zeeland West by thirteen at halftime but the Dux would put together a fourth quarter run. A corner three from Tyler Achterhof tied the game 46-46 with just over three minutes left but Holland Christian overcame the run thanks to Vince Overway stepping up down the stretch, his game-high 21 points helped lead the Maroons to another win.

