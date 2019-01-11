× House destroyed by fire in Holland; six injured

HOLLAND, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Holland.

Ottawa County dispatchers tell FOX 17 they were called to the home in the 100 block of 19th Street at about 9:00 a.m.

Fire officials at the scene tell us five people who were inside the home were injured. One person from outside was also injured.

Officials say they think the fire started at the front of the home, but don’t know the cause.

We’ll have more details when they become available.