Kalamazoo Central girls pick up an impressive SMAC East win over Gull Lake

GULL LAKE, Mich -- It was a battle of the two top teams in the SMAC East as Kalamazoo Central met Gull Lake on Friday night. The Maroon Giants knocked down eleven threes in the game and came away with an 82-54 victory.
