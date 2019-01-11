Karnemaat’s 37 points leads Fremont past Grant

Posted 11:43 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31AM, January 12, 2019

GRANT, Mich -- Fremont came away with a big conference win over Grant, 66-48 after Logan Karnemaat dropped 37 points on the evening.

