MARTIN, Mich -- The Martin girls basketball team continued their hot start with a 56-18 win over Fennville at home.
Martin girls remain undefeated with win over Fennville
-
Hamilton girls win 26th straight OK Green game with win over Holland Christian
-
Grand Haven girls remain undefeated with win over Hudsonville
-
Unity Christian beats Portland to claim Division 5 state championship
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Forest Hills Northern boys basketball join us in-studio to recap 7-0 start
-
-
West Michigan Christian picks up another win defeating Muskegon Catholic Central
-
East Kentwood girls defeat Muskegon at the buzzer
-
Allendale girls continue unbelievable start with win over Zeeland West
-
Girls basketball player remains benched for $857.20 check
-
Martin 48, Lawton 6
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central girls rebound with 54-32 win over Wayland
-
No. 5 Michigan stays unbeaten, tops South Carolina 89-78
-
Fennville Superintendent: ‘No fight club in high school boy’s bathroom’