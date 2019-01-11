Martin girls remain undefeated with win over Fennville

Posted 11:33 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:07AM, January 12, 2019

MARTIN, Mich -- The Martin girls basketball team continued their hot start with a 56-18 win over Fennville at home.

