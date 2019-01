STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County Clerk, Kristen Millard is expected in 64B District Court today, January 11th, at 3 p.m. to answer questions regarding allegations of probation violation.

Millard was previously sentenced to 10 days in jail for drunken driving while on a motorcycle. She is accused of having violated terms related to her alcohol testing/monitoring during her probation.