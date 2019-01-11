× MSP seeking tips on 2018 Lake Co. homicide

ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are asking anyone with information on the 2018 death of a Lake County woman to come forward.

Evelyn Louise Ware, 79, was found dead after a fire at her Lake County home in January 2018. An autopsy ruled Ware’s cause of death to be homicide.

Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who contributes information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Ware’s death or the fire is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Silent Observer at 231-779-9215 or 1-800-528-8234.