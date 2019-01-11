New pediatric intensive care unit opens at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is proud to open West Michigan’s first dedicated pediatric cardiac intensive care unit.

The new unit will provide world-class care to the growing number of pediatric patients with congenital heart disease and will better serve the needs of more patients in its pediatric intensive care unit. The unit officially opened this week and was funded through generous philanthropic support.

Dr. Marcus Haw, co-director for the Congenital Heart Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to tell us a little bit more about how this new unit will better serve families across West Michigan.

The new center is located at:

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
West Michigan’s 1st Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Unit
For more information: helendevoschildrens.org

