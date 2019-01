Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Everyone's favorite wiener is swinging by for a chance to take a ride.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting the Walmart in Muskegon on Friday and the Walmart in Grandville on Saturday.

Employees aboard the 11 foot long legend will be handing out wiener whistles and spreading smiles through the area.

Representatives say they're also hiring for a full time Wienermobile spokesperson.

To learn about the perks of the job or submit an application, head to oscarmayer.com