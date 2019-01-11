Oscar Mayer is hiring Wienermobile driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Everyone's favorite wiener is swinging by and officials want you to take a ride.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be visiting the Walmart Supercenter in Muskgeon on Friday, Grandville on Saturday, and the Walmart in Wyoming on Sunday.

Employees aboard the 11 foot long legend will be handing out wiener whistles and spreading smiles through the area.

Representatives say they're also hiring for a full time Wienermobile spokesperson.

To learn about the perks of the job or submit an application, head to oscarmayer.com

You can also track the Wienermobile's location with the official Wienermobile app on the iTunes and Google Play stores.