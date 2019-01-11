Otsego remains undefeated with 74-40 win over Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich -- The Otsego boys basketball team is one of the top in West Michigan and the Bulldogs cruised to a 74-40 win over Plainwell on Friday night.
