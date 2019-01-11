Parchment hangs on for a two-point win over Comstock

Posted 11:39 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:08AM, January 12, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Parchment came away with a 45-43 win over Comstock on Friday night to improve to 7-4 overall on the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s