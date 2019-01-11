Portage Central defeats Portage Northern in overtime

Posted 11:56 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:49AM, January 12, 2019

PORTAGE, Mich -- A late Griffin Baker layup helped the Mustangs tie the game up down the stretch as the game would need overtime to decide a winner. In overtime, Zachary Bumgarner knocked down a big three to help put Central in front, leading to a 67-59 win in what was a fun edition of the rivalry.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s