PORTAGE, Mich -- A late Griffin Baker layup helped the Mustangs tie the game up down the stretch as the game would need overtime to decide a winner. In overtime, Zachary Bumgarner knocked down a big three to help put Central in front, leading to a 67-59 win in what was a fun edition of the rivalry.
Portage Central defeats Portage Northern in overtime
-
Edwardsburg holds Grand Rapids Catholic Central off in overtime to advance
-
Mattawan basketball star not allowing health challenges to stop her from playing at collegiate level
-
East Kentwood wins a triple overtime thriller over Caledonia
-
Portage Central softball star ready to play at Toledo after program nixed at EMU
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central outlasts Covenant Christian in overtime
-
Portage Northern 35, Portage Central 7
-
Louisville upsets No. 9 Michigan State 82-78 in overtime
-
State Quarterfinal HS Football Playoff Games announced
-
Rematches featured on the season finale of the Blitz
-
-
Round 2 of playoff matchups and times set
-
Portage Central 21, Mattawan 14
-
Ferris State, Grand Valley State set for only scheduled meeting in basketball