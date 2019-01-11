Realtor Jeff Glover says don’t wait until spring to sell your home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you on the fence about selling your home during the winter? Jeff Glover of Jeff Glover & Associates says don't wait until spring and here's why:

Only serious buyers will brave the winter weather so "lookers" will not inconvenience you. There is actually less competition. Some people actually believe there is no winter market so they let their listing expire and wait until the spring which is all the better for you! When you have less competition that means you have a quicker sale at the best possible sales price for you. If you sell during the winter months (a seller's market) you can buy in the spring (a buyers market) when all of those who delayed selling are just hitting the market as a new listing you will already have a sold home and negotiating opportunities for you! You can sell now for more money and negotiate occupancy so you are not moving during the dead of winter. More corporate relocations happen in the first quarter than any other quarter of the year and relocation buyers HAVE to buy! All economic indicators are telling us that we are heading into a softer market with prices coming down slightly so the longer you wait the less equity you end up with!

To reach out to Jeff Glover & Associates, call 855.533.3735 or find them online jeffgloverassociates.com along with Facebook