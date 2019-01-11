Recall issued for marijuana products from Kzoo facility
LANSING, Mich. — A recall has been issued for marijuana products from a Kalamazoo distribution facility.
Several products sold between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29 at Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo failed for chemical residue and are being recalled my Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
All marijuana products have a label on the container indicating the license number and the batch production number assigned to the product. Compassionate Care by Design has license No. PC-000142.
The following products are impacted by the recall:
- Critical Cali: 1A4040100000515000000014
- GMO: 1A4040100000515000000015
- Silver Haze: 1A4040100000515000000016
- GSC: 1A4040100000515000000017
- Critical Kush: 1A4040100000515000000018
- Blueberry:1A4040100000515000000019
- Skunk #1: 1A4040100000515000000020
- Chunk D: 1A4040100000515000000021
- Amnesia Lemon Kush: 1A4040100000515000000022
- Special Kush: 1A4040100000515000000023
- Purple Punch: 1A4040100000515000000024
Patients or caregivers with affected products is advised to return them to Compassionate Care by Design for disposal.