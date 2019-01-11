× Recall issued for marijuana products from Kzoo facility

LANSING, Mich. — A recall has been issued for marijuana products from a Kalamazoo distribution facility.

Several products sold between Dec. 12 and Dec. 29 at Compassionate Care by Design in Kalamazoo failed for chemical residue and are being recalled my Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

All marijuana products have a label on the container indicating the license number and the batch production number assigned to the product. Compassionate Care by Design has license No. PC-000142.

The following products are impacted by the recall:

Critical Cali: 1A4040100000515000000014

GMO: 1A4040100000515000000015

Silver Haze: 1A4040100000515000000016

GSC: 1A4040100000515000000017

Critical Kush: 1A4040100000515000000018

Blueberry:1A4040100000515000000019

Skunk #1: 1A4040100000515000000020

Chunk D: 1A4040100000515000000021

Amnesia Lemon Kush: 1A4040100000515000000022

Special Kush: 1A4040100000515000000023

Purple Punch: 1A4040100000515000000024

Patients or caregivers with affected products is advised to return them to Compassionate Care by Design for disposal.