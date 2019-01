Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Remodeling and New Homes Show takes place this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids.

It's happening at DeVos Place Jan 11-13.

Adult ticket prices are $8 online, $10 at the door, kids 6-14 are $4. Youngsters 5 and under are free.

For more information visit http://www.buildremodelgr.com.