× Sheriff: Barry Co. drivers disobeying red lights on buses

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A warning from a local sheriff’s office about an increase in drivers not stopping for buses trying to pick up children for school.

The Barry County Sheriff’s office says bus drivers with Hastings Public Schools are getting frustrated with the number of people driving by their flashing red lights.

There are four areas in particular where this is happening, and now you can expect to see an increase in patrols.

Drivers have been especially bad on M-79 between McKoewn Rd and Thornapple Lk Rd., M-43 at Welcome Rd., M-37 at Airport Rd., and M-37 by Baltimore trailer park.

The sheriff’s office says anytime a bus has its red lights activated, you cannot pass it but if its lights are flashing yellow, you can pass but be prepared to stop.

Drivers who fail to abide by the law can face a fine of up to $250.

Deputies say if you see someone passing a bus, to write down their license plate number and call police, so they can remind them of the law.