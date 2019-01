Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Muskegon Lumberjacks are hosting a Star Wars theme night this weekend.

The hockey team will hit the ice against the Youngstown Phantoms on Jan. 12. at 7:15 p.m. at the L.C. Walker Ice Arena in Muskegon.

Fans will be able to meet Star Wars characters at the game.

For more information on tickets call (231) 724-5225.