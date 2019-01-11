Students evacuated from Lowell Middle School

LOWELL, Mich. – Students are being evacuated from the Lowell Middle School.

A school administrator says students are being moved to Cherry Creek Elementary School, but the reasons were not given. That person says when the building is cleared students will be moved back to the school.

Lowell Area Schools posted on their Facebook page at about 9:30 a.m. that the school had received an “anonymous threat of violence” and that it was necessary to evacuate the building.

We’ll have more details when they become available.