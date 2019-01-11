Tigers avoid arbitration with Castellanos, pitchers

Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 29, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers announced agreements to one-year deals with several players on Friday.

Outfielder Nicholas Castellanos signed a one-year deal worth $9.95 million, according to multiple reports. Last year, Castellanos played in 157 games and finished with .298/.354/.500 hitting splits.

Detroit also signed lefthanded pitchers Matthew Boyd, Blaine Hardy and Daniel Norris.

Boyd started 31 games last season and finished with a 4.39 ERA and 159 strikeouts.

Hardy appeared in 30 games, including 13 starts, compiling a 4-5 record with a 3.56 ERA, 66 strikeouts and one save.

Norris was limited to 11 appearances due to injury last season. He went 0-5 with a 5.68 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

