Unity Christian improves to 7-2 overall with road win at Holland

Posted 11:52 PM, January 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44AM, January 12, 2019

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Unity Christian boys continued their hot start to the 2018-19 season with an 83-48 win over Holland at the Dutch Dome. TJ VanKoevering had 17 points in the win.

