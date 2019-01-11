Unity Christian improves to 7-2 overall with road win at Holland

HOLLAND, Mich -- The Unity Christian boys continued their hot start to the 2018-19 season with an 83-48 win over Holland at the Dutch Dome. TJ VanKoevering had 17 points in the win.
