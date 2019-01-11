× Woman spends weeks in Penn. searching for her dog after crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A woman and her dog are back in Kalamazoo after a crash in Pennsylvania.

Two weeks ago, Jessica Alvarez, her boyfriend Gary, and her two dogs were driving back from Christmas break in New York when they crashed after a deer jumped in front of them on I-80 in Pennsylvania. Their car rolled three times and both dogs were ejected from the vehicle. After she and Gary were released from the hospital later that day, they were looking for dogs. They found Jordy, her English bulldog the next day, but Nash, a Rottweiler/Doberman mix was missing.

Gary and Jordy came back to Kalamazoo, but Jessica stayed in hopes of finding Nash. Finally on January 6, after grilling meat and bacon near a home where she had heard a report of Nash being seen, he came back to her.

Jessica is now getting a GPS dog collar for both her dogs. She’s also getting custom-made seat belts.