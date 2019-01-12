× 3 killed, including 2 firefighters, and dozens hurt in Paris explosion

PARIS, France (CNN) — Three people, including two firefighters, have died and dozens more people were injured after a gas leak caused an explosion in Paris, emergency services in the French capital say.

The blast occurred at a bakery at 9 a.m. local time on Saturday, as firefighters were responding reports of the leak.

Police had originally said four people had died, before revising down the death count.

“At this hour, 2 firefighters from the Paris fire brigade are dead. 10 people are seriously injured, including a firefighter. 37 people are in a state of relative emergency,” French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner tweeted.

“Profound sadness. Standing by the families of victims. The nation shares in their pain,” he added.