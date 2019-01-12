A calm weekend in West Michigan   

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will a overcast and cloudy Saturday with seasonable temperatures in the lower 30s. Some of you along and south of I-94 can see some light snow showers with very minor accumulations. Snow will clip our state line in the afternoon keeping any accumulation very close to the state line in our far southern communities. Overnight party cloudy skies will have temperatures drop back to near 20 degrees.

Overall, the full seven-day forecast is quiet with high pressure holding to start the work week off with some sunshine. We will see a slight chance for some snow showers mainly overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with another chance on Friday. Temperatures are right around average staying very seasonable for this time of year.