Armed robberies at 2 Grand Rapids restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurants were the scene of two armed robberies Friday night.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, no suspects are in custody and nobody was injured at either location.

The first occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the Olive Garden at 3883 28th St. SE.

A suspect pulled a handgun in the manager’s office, got some money and fled out a back door.

At about the same time, the second robbery took place at the Popeye’s Chicken at 1954 S. Division Ave. SE.

A man and a woman wearing black masks showed a handgun and got away with cash.

Canine tracks were attempted after both incidents but without success.