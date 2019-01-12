Arrests made in New Year’s Eve slaying of Army sergeant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Police have made two arrests after receiving tips in conjunction with the New Year's Eve killing of Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III, a former Grand Valley State University student.

Jail records show one of those arrested on a murder/family gun charge was Army Specialist Kemia Hassel, reported to be his wife. Formal charges are pending.

Berrien County jail records show Spc. Kemia Nekenah Hassel, who turned 22 just last week, was booked into jail Saturday. An obituary indicates Tyrone Hassel "met and fell in love with" then-Kemia Martin during his time in the Army, then married her in 2017.

A Celebration of Life was held for Hassel on Saturday at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Benton Harbor. According to the obituary, Hassel was " a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and soldier."

Officers say Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic will share more information Monday.

Tyrone Hassel III, 23, was shot multiple times in the 2000 block of Colfax Avenue in St. Joseph on New Year's Eve. He later died at a hospital. Hassel had been visiting family during the holidays.

The obituary indicates Hassel was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, The German Army Proficiency Badge and completed a nine-month rotation in South Korea. His most recent accomplishment was on October 31, 2017, when he was promoted to sergeant.