ST. JOSEPH, Mich — Police have made two arrests after receiving tips in conjunction with the New Year’s murder of Tyrone Hassel III.

Names of the suspects are being held, pending arraignment. Officers say Berrien County Prosecutor Mike Sepic will share more information Monday.

Tyrone Hassel III, 23, was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Colfax Avenue on New Year’s Eve.