Crash on US-12, Man air-lifted to hospital

ST. JOSEPH, MICH — A man is hospitalized after a crash on US-12.

It happen just east of South 11th St. in Niles Township. The 27 year old driver was traveling east bound on US-12, lost control, went into the median, and then struck a tree.

He was then air-lifted to Memorial Hospital of South Bend.

The accident is still under investigation.