Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRYON CENTER, Mich. -- One family is taking their son's passion for Euchre and turning it into to something even greater.

It's called "EuCure for Crohn's and it's happening Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Community Center at St. Mary's Visitation Parish.

It only costs $25 to enter. If you have any questions, call (616) 821-6563.