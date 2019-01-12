Missing 17-year-old from Alto area found

Posted 4:31 PM, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:44AM, January 14, 2019

ALTO, Mich. — The Kent County Dispatch Authority says a 17-year-old girl from the Alto area of Gaines Township is back with her family.

Dispatchers say Myah Elizabeth Oliver has been found after being reported missing Friday evening.

Her mother, Andrea Beach, tells FOX 17 that Myah was last seen in the Dutton area. Shawn is her stepfather.

Kent County Dispatch says Michael Oliver is the biological father. Andrea says he lives in Schenectady, New York.

 

