Missing 17-year-old from Alto area found

ALTO, Mich. — The Kent County Dispatch Authority says a 17-year-old girl from the Alto area of Gaines Township is back with her family.
Dispatchers say Myah Elizabeth Oliver has been found after being reported missing Friday evening.
Her mother, Andrea Beach, tells FOX 17 that Myah was last seen in the Dutton area. Shawn is her stepfather.
Kent County Dispatch says Michael Oliver is the biological father. Andrea says he lives in Schenectady, New York.
3 comments
C
James, you might want to rewrite this article. To say it’s awkward and confusing is putting it kindly.
Mike
So is Andrea a man or a woman??? You have him/her being both; great editing as always FOX!!! So glad when the signal was down for a week, I didn’t lose many brain cells watching it.
dace
Shawn who ? How the heck does he/she fit it?