Mixed-use building catches fire overnight

STANTON, Mich. — Fire crews are investigating what caused a mixed-us building to catch fire.

The Stanton Community Fire Department tells us those flames sparked at the corner of East Main and Camburn in Montcalm county just after 11 p.m.

When first responders got there, white smoke was venting from the roof.

They think it started in a room on 1st floor and got up to the ceiling before being put out.

Fortunately, a couple and two pets that were inside got out safely.

A cause of fire is under investigations