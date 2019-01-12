Remodeling show covers home ownership in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Homeowners are getting a chance to rethink the way they live, thanks to a remodeling and home show in Kent County.

The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show is going on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and picks back up on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adults can pick up their tickets for just $10 at the door.

Kids ages six to 14 are $4, while any ages five and under can get in for free.