Report finds the best jobs of 2019

If you’re thinking of making a career shift, experts have determined the top ones on the market. The U.S. News and World Report is out with its list of the best jobs of 2019.

It’s based on seven different factors like median salary, employment rate and stress level.

According to the report, software developers have the best job in the country with a median salary of $102,000 and an unemployment rate under two percent.

Statisticians are number two, while physician’s assistant is ranked as the third best gig.

Dentistry comes in at number four, followed by a two-way tie for number five between orthodontist and nurse anesthetist.