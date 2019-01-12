Sam’s Club offering free health tests

Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., stores in the Grand Rapids Area will be offering free health screenings of up to 150 dollars in value.

The deal works for members and non-members alike, and includes testing for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and much more.

Organizers are encouraging anyone interested in a particular test to call their Sam’s Club ahead of time, as some of the tests are location exclusive.