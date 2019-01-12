Sam’s Club offering free health tests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Getting healthy is a popular resolution that Sam’s Club wants to help you accomplish.
Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., stores in the Grand Rapids Area will be offering free health screenings of up to 150 dollars in value.
The deal works for members and non-members alike, and includes testing for glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and much more.
Organizers are encouraging anyone interested in a particular test to call their Sam’s Club ahead of time, as some of the tests are location exclusive.
To learn about other tests and what else is offered at Sam’s club pharmacies, visit samsclub.com.