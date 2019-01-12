Sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody now playing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Queen fans are getting one more reason to rock.
A special showing of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody is playing for a limited time.
The Queen biopic is getting the sing-along treatment at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids.
The special release is playing at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with a few more screenings through the following week.
The movie covers the band’s journey from their early beginnings, all the way to their famous performance at Live Aid in 1985.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, the movie currently has a score of 90% on rotten tomatoes.

