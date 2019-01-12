Sing-along version of Bohemian Rhapsody now playing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Queen fans are getting one more reason to rock.

A special showing of the movie Bohemian Rhapsody is playing for a limited time.

The Queen biopic is getting the sing-along treatment at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids.

The special release is playing at 5:20 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, with a few more screenings through the following week.

The movie covers the band’s journey from their early beginnings, all the way to their famous performance at Live Aid in 1985.