Vigil held for Michigan family of 5 killed in Kentucky crash

January 12, 2019

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Relatives of a Michigan family of five killed in a highway crash in Kentucky remembered their lives during an emotional candlelight vigil.

Friday’s memorial was held at Ford Field Park in Northville, Michigan, and ended with an Islamic prayer with text from the Quran.

The Abbas family was returning home from Florida last Sunday when a suspected drunken driver traveling the wrong way struck their vehicle head-on on Interstate 75 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The crash killed 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas, and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.
The other driver also died.

The Detroit News reports that Rimi Abbas’ sister, Rana Abbas Taylor, told mourners through tears that, “I can’t even begin to share with you how painful this has been on our entire family.”
