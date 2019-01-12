Wine walk-about warms up winter

Posted 4:41 AM, January 12, 2019
Visitors will be able to warm up along the heated sidewalks of Grand Haven Main Street thanks to one wine-themed event.
Wine About Winter starts with an award ceremony at 5 p.m. on Friday, andcontinues with this year’s tour of fine wines.
Visitors will have a chance to check out artwork, shop the boutiques, or ride the complimentary shuttle throughout the district, all while sampling wine and appetizers before 9 p.m.
$5 gets you a commemorative wine glass which also serves as a ticket to the event.
For more details about where to register, visit the event’s website.

