Wine walk-about warms up winter

Visitors will be able to warm up along the heated sidewalks of Grand Haven Main Street thanks to one wine-themed event.

Wine About Winter starts with an award ceremony at 5 p.m. on Friday, andcontinues with this year’s tour of fine wines.

Visitors will have a chance to check out artwork, shop the boutiques, or ride the complimentary shuttle throughout the district, all while sampling wine and appetizers before 9 p.m.

$5 gets you a commemorative wine glass which also serves as a ticket to the event.