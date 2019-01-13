× 2 killed and 2 critical after Van Buren County crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were killed and two more were critically injured in a crash in Hartford Township. The victims included a 6-year-old girl who died and a 1-year-old baby who is hospitalized in critical condition.

It happened at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the 60000 block of Red Arrow Highway.

According to Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash after an off-duty patrol sergeant called it in and began immediately assisting the injured people. First responders began arriving and assisting in life-saving measures.

The injured people were transported to local hospitals by ambulances.

Abbott said that it appears that a 23-year-old Benton Harbor man was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound and crossed the center line, hitting a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on in the westbound lane.

The Grand Cherokee’s driver, a 73-year-old woman from Paw Paw, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 6-year-old girl from Coloma who was a passenger in the Equinox was transported to Lakeland Watervliet where she died from her injuries.

The 23-year-old Benton Harbor man who was driving the Equinox was transported to Lakeland St. Joseph’s where he was listed in critical condition. A passenger in his vehicle, a 1-year-old boy from Benton, was transported to Bronson Kalamazoo where he was listed in critical condition.

Abbott said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.