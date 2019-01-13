Calvin men’s basketball joins us in-studio to recap the win over Hope

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was the 199th meeting between Hope and Calvin on Wednesday evening at Van Noord Arena. Covenant Christian high school alum and Knights junior Derrick DeVries scored 29 points to help Calvin prevail, 74-70 for their first win over Hope at Van Noord Arena since 2015. Like almost every Hope vs. Calvin basketball game, it was a close contest throughout and despite the Knights never trailing, Hope hung around all game until late free throws sealed the victory.

On Sunday evening, Calvin head coach Kevin Vande Streek and senior Carlos Amoros-Gutierrez joined us in our studio to recap the victory and to talk about the rest of the season coming up.